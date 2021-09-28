Video Live Streaming Solution Market Products, Services and Solutions from 2019 to 2024

This report studies the Video Live Streaming Solution market. Stream solution allows streaming of audio, video, live events and mobile to diverse platforms and users. Professionals are using live video streaming solutions more than ever before. Video has become a key component of corporate communications, marketing, sales, business development, and beyond.

Scope of the Report:

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Video Live Streaming Solution market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Video Live Streaming Solution in 2017.

In the industry, Brightcove profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Haivision and IBM ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.09%, 11.69% and 7.53% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The global Video Live Streaming Solution market is valued at 810 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2740 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Video Live Streaming Solution.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Video Live Streaming Solution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Video Live Streaming Solution market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Brightcove

Haivision

IBM

Ooyala

Vbrick

Qumu Corporation

Kaltura

Contus

Sonic Foundry

Panopto

Wowza Media Systems

Kollective Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transcoding and Processing

Video Management

Video Delivery and Distribution

Video Analytics

Video Security

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Broadcasters, operators, and media

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

