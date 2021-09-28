Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2023

Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Global Wide-body Aircraft MRO Market by MRO Type (Airframes and Modification, Components, Engines and Line Maintenance), By Platform (Military and Commercial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market – Overview

The global wide body aircraft MRO market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of wide body aircraft MRO will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2023, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2017 -2023).

The high demand for wide-body aircraft MRO’s is due to the growth in the for long-haul routes with higher traffic, usually connecting international destinations. Many new wide-body aircraft MRO centres have been set up in numerous countries in recent years. This increases the participation of OEMs in the field of wide-body aircraft MRO service. Moreover, the growing demand for wide-body aircraft MRO equipment’s that satisfy the demand for aircraft fleet expansion. The rapid aircraft fleet expansion along with the increased focus of OEMs on providing aircraft MRO is expected to result in an increase in aircraft MRO expenses and as well as it is expected to add to the growth of the market. However, government regulations, aircraft retirement, and environmental hazard acts as a barrier to the growth of wide-body aircraft MRO market.

The wide-body aircraft MRO market is completely dependent on the expansion of aircraft fleet. Thus, the increasing or decreasing demand for the aircraft directly has an impact on the market. Moreover, the factor responsible for the growth of wide-body aircraft MRO market is older fleets, expanding the fleet size, and focus of OEM on engine and aircraft MRO. This is the primary factor that drives the growth of the Wide Body Aircraft MRO market and has gained prevalence in the recent times, with the usage of best in class technologies in aircraft. Thus, the growth of the wide-body aircraft MRO market is expected to go hand in hand with the growth of investment in the aircraft industry.

The expansion of the military aircraft fleets, which has resulted in the development of a set of wide body aircraft MRO market. The increase focus of manufacturers on wide body aircraft MRO will lead to an increase in use of military aircraft, due to which there will be growth in wide body aircraft MRO market. The expansion of the existing military aircraft fleets along with the launch of new airlines, would result in increased wide body aircraft MRO the forthcoming years. Hence, it is expected that the rapid fleet expansion would eventually drive the wide body aircraft MRO market. Moreover, growth in MRO outsourcing and IT enabled MRO, will drives the growth of wide body aircraft MRO market. Wide body aircraft MRO is gaining popularity in the aircraft industry. This enables faster response to crisis situations and adaptation to the dynamic technological advances in the industry.

Key Players

The key players in the global wide-body aircraft MRO market are –

GE Aviation (U.S.)

Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.)

Lufthansa Technik (Germany)

Pratt & Whitney (U.S.)

Rolls-Royce (U.S.)

Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (UAE)

Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance (France)

MTU Aero Engines (German)

Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore)

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October, 2017 – RUAG Aviation, is joint network with Honeywell to provide full overhaul services on the TPE331-5 and -10 engine models.

June, 2017 – GE aviation formed a joint venture with SIA engineering company to establish a new engine overhaul. These joint venture will provide a full range of engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service for the GE90 and GE9X engines.

Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market – Segmentation

The global Wide Body Aircraft MRO market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by MRO Type : Comprises Airframes and Modification, Components, Engine and Line Maintenance

Segmentation by Platform : Comprises Military and Commercial

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region market is dominating the market of wide body aircraft MRO market due to growth in emerging region in the long-haul international market. The market in the developed countries is largely driven by growing fleet size of aircraft, which helps in growth of wide body aircraft MRO market.

North America is referred to as the second-largest wide body aircraft MRO’s market due to factors such as presence of major MRO service providers have fuelled the demand for wide body aircraft MRO market.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Wide-body Aircraft MRO Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Takeaways

2.5. Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Driver Impact Analysis

4.3. Market Restraints

4.3.1. Restraint Impact Analysis

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technological Trends

4.6. Patent Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Landscape

4.8. Market Life Cycle

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

5.1.4. Rivalry

5.1.5. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2. Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…….

