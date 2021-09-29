AI for Drug Discovery Market is Predicted to Seek Continuous Growth by 2027 | key players

Drug discovery is the preliminary step in the process of a novel drug identification and its therapeutic target. The AI for drug discovery market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations, a significant growth in venture capital investments, rise in importance of drug discovery and increase in funding of the R&D activities for the use of AI technology in the field of drug discovery. However, limited awareness, unwillingness among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies, unclear regulatory guidelines for medical software and lack of interoperability among AI solutions offered by different vendors are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Some of the major players operating in the market are Atomwise, Insilico Medicine, BIOAGE, Numerate, NuMedii, Envisagenics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, BenevolentAI, twoXAR, Incorporated and Exscientia

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00012580

The report also includes the profiles of key AI for drug discovery market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Further the segmentation of the market is analyzed

The global AI for drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of drug type, technology, application, and end user. On the basis of drug type, the market is classified as small molecule and large molecules. Based on technology, the market is classified as deep learning and machine learning. Based on application, the market is classified as metabolic disease, cardiovascular disease, oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academic & research institutes, and others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI for drug discovery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase this reportm at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00012580

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Antifungal Drugs Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis- Global Analysis Antifungal Drugs Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Drug Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Antifungal Drugs Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]