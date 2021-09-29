Aircraft Actuation System Market – Global Leading Growth Drivers, Trends, Industry Segments and Regional Study

Global Commercial Aircraft Actuation System Market, By Type (Hydraulic, Electric and Pneumatic), By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft and Others) and Region – Forecast 2017-2023.

The global commercial aircraft actuation system market revenue is forecast to reach USD 874.4 Million in 2023 with a CAGR 5.05% in the forecast period.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) norms, an autopilot system is a mandate when a single pilot is operating the aircraft. FAA certifies the current technology autopilots at low cost. The integration of digital display systems and technologies, such as the autopilot system and FMS, in the cockpits of the aircraft, relieve the pilots of their workloads and assures availability of essential flight information. To enhance safety, the organization encourages the development and installation of autopilots in the aircraft. As a result, autopilot manufacturers are investing in the creation of new digital smart autopilots that is compatible with a variety of aircraft without additional certifications bearing high costs.

The global commercial aircraft actuation system market has been experiencing substantial growth in recent years primarily due to growing air travel in developing nations. Of late, the emergence of auto pilot systems is also gaining traction. Autopilots are the best safety aid when flying in the clouds, low visibility, or in congested airspace.

Segmentation:

By Type

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Mechanical

By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of World

Key Players:

The key players of the global commercial aircraft actuation systems market are Honeywell, Moog, Parker Aerospace, UTC Aerospace Systems, and Eaton. In 2016, the top 5 players accounted for XX% share in global commercial aircraft actuation systems market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global commercial aircraft actuation systems market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global commercial aircraft actuation systems market by its type, by aircraft type and region.

