Asia Pacific Lignocaine Market Development, Future Demand and Regional, Statistical analysis Trends by 2023

Market Highlights

Lignocaine, is a medicine, mainly used in the treatment of ventricular tachycardia, arrhythmia and to perform nerve blocks. However local anaesthetic remains the largest application of Lignocaine. The development of dentistry has led to the development of the market in the past. Lignocaine has found use as a cough suppressor which reduces cough reflex. Lidocaine mechanism of action is by blocking sodium channels and thus preventing local neurons signal the brain. Lidocaine is also an antiarrhythmic medication which reduces the contraction of heart.

The lidocaine sales are suffering from market fragmentation, which has put pressure on the price margins. The generics have captured the major market share which, coupled with the low market price margins, has resulted in large players quitting the market. Other market constrains are adverse side effects of lidocaine use are sleepiness, muscle twitching, confusion, changes in vision, numbness, tingling, vomiting, low blood pressure and an irregular heart rate etc.

Thus, there is presence of huge production capacity which has also put pressure on prices. However, product development in the form of formulation development has been successful as exemplified by inhalation sprays. Moreover the high volume and low value nature of lidocaine has restricted the market to small players.

Cost of the product will be a decisive factor for the Asia Pacific lidocaine market especially in the poor countries of Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific Lignocaine Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Sambria Pharmaceuticals, Pierrel S.p.A., Galen US Inc., Mahendra Chemicals, Iwaki Seiyaku Co., Ltd., Biotechnica Pharma Asia Pacific, Harman Finochem Limited, Endo International, and others.

Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Lignocaine market has been segmented on the basis of application, formulation and end user.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as local anesthesia, anti-arrhythmic and others.

Based on the formulation, the market has been segmented as injectable, topical, inhalation and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounts for a large market share owing to large population and fast expanding healthcare facilities. Additionally, the large unmet needs of populous countries such as China and India is resulting in greater growth of the Lignocaine market in the regions. The Asia Pacific countries are developing at a faster pace which has resulted in fast growth of per capita income which will result in sustainable growth of the lignocaine market.

The lidocaine market is expected to be led by countries such as China and India due to their large populations and large industrial base as compared to other Asia Pacific countries. However the nations of Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia etc. are witnessing faster growth as compared to other Asia Pacific countries.

The lignocaine market is a stable but slow growing market which favors market development strategy. Thus poorly developed countries are expected to be the fastest growing regions in the Asia Pacific region. The larger unmet needs and the faster development of health facilities coupled with the cheaper and essential nature of the lidocaine is driving the market in these regions. The growing application of lidocaine for veterinary use is expected to drive the future market as these countries have large animal population. Thus, cost is expected to be a prime driver of the market in poor low income countries.

Furthermore, concentration of the large low end and low tech companies in the developing countries of this region such as China and India is resulting in excess capacity which needs to be exploited. However, the Asia Pacific region growth can be constrained by political conditions, and poor healthcare development.

