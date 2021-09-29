Automated Feeding Systems Market Revenue Global Forecast to 2027 with Financial Information, Key Companies Profile, Size, Share, Demand, PEST Analysis

The content of the Automated Feeding Systems Market report showcase authentic section of each market segments like type, application and end user in an insightful arrangement. It Includes conclusive market numbers in for of relevant charts and tables to empower market players understand market scenario and viewpoints of different experts and industry leaders from the said market.

Automated feeding systems are the modern systems to feed the domestic animals. These systems are mainly utilized in the livestock feeding management. The operation is generally carried out by automated robots and other advanced machineries that go near the livestock and their little ones to feed them with their daily milk, meal, and other foodstuffs. Automatic feeding systems save cost and time for running a range of tasks that comprises storing different feed components individually, mixing the feed and even distributing it onto the feeding table.

The Automated feeding systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing size of dairy farms, rising demand for livestock monitoring services, and increasing consumption of meat and dairy products. The increasing focus of leading companies on new product launches, technological advancements, and developments for livestock management is likely to augment the demand for automated feeding systems in the next years.

Afimilk Ltd.

AgroLogic, Ltd.

BouMatic LLC

DeLaval Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Lely

Pellon Group Oy

Trioliet

Valmetal

VDL Agrotech

The global automated feeding systems market is segmented on the basis of type, offering, technology, and livestock. Based on type, the market is segmented as rail-guided feeding systems, conveyor feeding systems, and self-propelled feeding systems. On the basis of the offering the market is segmented as hardware, software, and service. Further, based on technology, the market is divided into guidance and remote sensing technology, robotics and telemetry, rfid technology, and others. Furthermore, on basis of livestock, market is segmented as ruminants, swine, poultry, and others.

Global analysis of Automated Feeding Systems market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Automated Feeding Systems market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Automated Feeding Systems market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automated Feeding Systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automated Feeding Systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Automated Feeding Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automated Feeding Systems in these regions.

