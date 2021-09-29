Automotive Composite Market Report 2019: Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2027

Composites are composed of two or more different phases and insoluble substances. Made up of super performance fiber, when joined with each other, they offer enhanced properties against those provided by the original materials. When these composites are used in automotive, they are termed as “automotive composites.” These automotive composites are used in vehicle bodies in single as well as multiple coats as per the requirement. Sandwich composites, which is formed by placing one material between two other materials, is mostly used in the production of top and internal coating cars. These composites are also used in other automotive vehicles. The reason being that these composites offer higher strength and rigidity as compared to iron and steel.

Demand for high end cars among youngsters (sports & racing cars) are rising globally and in order to manufacture these cars, thermosets composites are in demand. This fosters the growth of automotive composites. The composites are also used in manufacturing of external parts of vehicles and they ensure that these parts offer high stiffness resulting in minimum damages during accidents and that the vehicles have a longer life cycle and involve low maintenance costs. However, limited collaborations across the supply chain of automotive is a major drawback which restricts the growth of automotive composites. The demand for fuel- efficient and light weight electrical vehicles is rising worldwide. In order to serve the end users, most of the automotive giants like BMW and Nissan are trying to replace the metal parts used in their vehicles with composite parts.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Aragonesa de Components Pasivos

Cytec Solvay Group

Hexcel Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate

SGL Carbon Group

Toho Tenax America

Teijin Limited

Owens corning

Zoltek carbon fiber

The automotive composites market is segmented based on material type, resin, application, manufacturing process, vehicle type, and geography. Based on material type, automotive composites are segmented into glass fiber, natural fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, and others. As per resin, they classify into thermoplastic, thermoset, and others. Based on application, they are bifurcated into interior, exterior, underbody, chassis, powertrain, engine components and others. Based on the manufacturing process, these composites classify into compression molding, injection molding, resin transfer, and others. Then again these composites are classified into passenger car, lcv, HCV, agriculture, and others based on vehicle type.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Automotive Composite market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Automotive Composite market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Automotive Composite market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Automotive Composite market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Automotive Composite market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Automotive Composite market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Composite market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Automotive Composite market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

