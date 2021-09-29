Backup as a service (BaaS) Market with Highest CAGR during 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Backup as a service (BaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 with table and figures in it.

Backup as a service (BaaS) is an approach to backing up data that involves purchasing backup and recovery services from an online data backup provider. Instead of performing backup with a centralized, on-premises IT department, BaaS connects systems to a private, public or hybrid cloud managed by the outside provider. Backup as a service is easier to manage than other offsite services. Instead of worrying about rotating and managing tapes or hard disks at an offsite location, data storage administrators can offload maintenance and management to the provider.

The demand for reliable data backup and recovery software solutions would influence the digital transformation and data protection across verticals. Growing adoption of cloud data backup and significant growth in the data are driving the growth of the reliable data backup and recovery software and services among enterprises. Intense competition from open-source platforms would be a major challenge that would limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report studies the Backup as a service (BaaS Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Backup as a service (BaaS market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Backup as a service (BaaS market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Backup as a service (BaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Backup as a service (BaaS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Inc

Commvault Systems

NetApp, Inc

Unitrends Inc

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

CA Technologies

Acronis International GmbH

Arcserve

Datto

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Backup

Cloud Backup

Market segment by Application, split into

Email Backup

Application Backup

Media Storage Backup

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Backup as a service (BaaS report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Backup as a service (BaaS Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Backup as a service (BaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Backup as a service (BaaS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Backup as a service (BaaS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

