BCG Vaccine Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 28,051 thousand by 2023 with Sanofi Pasteur, InterVax Ltd., Statens Serum Institut, Japan BCG Laboratory

The global BCG vaccine market is estimated to reach $28,051 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023, from $20,366 thousand in 2016. Bacillus Calmette-Gurin (BCG) vaccine is the only vaccine available for prevention of human forms of tuberculosis (TB). This vaccine is generally administered to children at birth in countries with high incidence of TB. In regions with low level of TB, only children at high risk are typically immunized, whereas adults are generally not immunized. However, adults (up to the age of 35) who are frequently exposed to drug-resistant TB may also be given BCG vaccine.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur

Japan BCG Laboratory

China National Biotec Group (a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

InterVax Ltd.

GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (GSBPL)

Statens Serum Institut

The global BCG vaccine market is driven by increase in prevalence of tuberculosis and rise in technological advancements in vaccine research. Moreover, the increase in government initiatives and focus on immunization programs globally boost the market growth. However, side effects of BCG vaccine and a global shortage of BCG vaccine restrain this growth. Untapped market potential in developing regions is expected to present numerous opportunities for market development.

The global BCG vaccine market is segmented on the basis of demographics and country. Based on demographics, it is bifurcated into pediatrics (0-18 years), and adults (19-35 years. Based on country, it is analyzed across India, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Kenya, Thailand, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Singapore, and rest of the world.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global BCG vaccine market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEMOGRAPHICS

Pediatrics (0-18 Years)

Adults (19-35 Years)

BY COUNTRY

India

China

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Indonesia

Japan

Brazil

Mexico

South Africa

Kenya

Thailand

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Singapore

Rest of the world

