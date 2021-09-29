BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
A contract manufacturer (“CM”) is a manufacturer that contracts with a firm for components or products. It is a form of outsourcing. A contract manufacturer performing packaging operations is called copacker or a contract packager.
In terms of application, the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is divided into several sections. Among them, oncology is the biggest downstream user who has a market share of 21.3% in 2017.
In 2017, the global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Lonza Group
Baxter Biopharma Solutions
Samsung
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Boehringer Ingelheim
Patheon
Rentschler Biotechnologie
Biomeva
Probiogen
Cytovance Biologics
KBI Biopharma
WuXi Biologics
Abzena
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3232730-global-biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market-size-status-and
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Growth Factors
Interferons
Monoclonal Antibodies
Recombinant Hormones
Vaccines
Insulin
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Autoimmune Diseases
Oncology
Metabolic Diseases
Ophthalmology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Neurology
Respiratory Disorders
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing
1.1 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Overview
1.1.1 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Type
1.3.1 Growth Factors
1.3.2 Interferons
1.3.3 Monoclonal Antibodies
1.3.4 Recombinant Hormones
1.3.5 Vaccines
1.3.6 Insulin
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Autoimmune Diseases
1.4.2 Oncology
1.4.3 Metabolic Diseases
1.4.4 Ophthalmology
1.4.5 Cardiovascular Diseases
1.4.6 Infectious Diseases
1.4.7 Neurology
1.4.8 Respiratory Disorders
1.4.9 Others
2 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Lonza Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Baxter Biopharma Solutions
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Samsung
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Boehringer Ingelheim
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Patheon
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Rentschler Biotechnologie
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Biomeva
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Probiogen
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Cytovance Biologics
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 KBI Biopharma
3.12 WuXi Biologics
3.13 Abzena
4 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing
5 United States Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 Europe Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Development Status and Outlook
6.1 Europe Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Europe Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 Europe Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3232730-global-biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market-size-status-and
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com