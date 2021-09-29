Biosurgery Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR of 8.1% by 2022 says Stryker, Sanofi, CryoLife, C. R. Bard, Medtronic | A Promising Study Report by Premium Market Insights

Biosurgery products are used in various surgeries to minimize the intra and post-operative complications. Various synthetic and biologic products like anti-adhesive agents, hemostatic agents, surgical sealing agents, bone graft substitutes, and soft tissue management are utilized in surgeries for preventing excessive blood loss or providing adhesion or wound/tissue sealing, and repair of damaged or weakened tissues or bones of a body. These advanced products enhance the work efficiency of physicians by controlling surgery-related difficulties in expensive and complicated surgeries.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon),

Baxter International,

Medtronic PLC,

Stryker,

Atrium Medical (Maquet Getinge Group),

C. R. Bard,

CryoLife Inc.,

Haemostasis LLC,

Kuros Bioscience,

Sanofi

The size of global biosurgery market is expected to increase substantially in the near future, owing to high investment, increasing R&D spending, aggressive strategies adopted by top players such as new product launches. Other factors that drive the growth of the biosurgery market are technological advancements (high efficiency products, multi-usage products and plasma based products), availability of multifunctional products, rising number of surgeries owing to the increasing rate of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases, and increasing sports-related injuries. However, the high cost associated with surgeries, stern regulatory environment for product approval and growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are likely to restrict its growth in various regions.

The world biosurgery market was evaluated at $6,912.2 million in 2014, and is estimated to garner $12,758.1 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The report segments the biosurgery market on the basis of product type, application, source, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into anti-adhesive agents, hemostatic agents, surgical sealants, bone graft substitutes, and soft tissue management (mesh/patch). According to application, it is classified into cardiovascular and thoracic, neuro and spine, orthopedic, general, and others surgeries. Others surgery covers urological, gynecological, rhytidectomy, and reconstructive surgeries. Based on the source, it is segmented into natural and synthetic products. Geographic breakdown and a deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

High investment from top players and increasing R&D spending on multi-usage products (such as fibrin sealants) are likely to provide ample opportunities to the industry players across regions. Recently in 2015, the U.S. FDA approved Infuse bone graft implantation from Medtronic PLC, which is made up of polyetheretherketone compound, for oblique lateral interbody fusion and anterior lumbar interbody fusion. Furthermore, in March 2015, Kuros Biosurgery received a U.S. patent for its synthetic hydrogel technology. It is a combination of bioactivebiomaterial products such as sealant and orthobiologics. A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major industry players such as Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Baxter International, Medtronic PLC, Stryker, Atrium Medical (Maquet Getinge Group), C. R. Bard, CryoLife Inc., Haemostasis LLC, Kuros Bioscience, and Sanofi are also provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world Biosurgery market is provided in this report.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of this market with current trends and forecasts to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is likely to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing growth opportunities.

Extensive analysis of this market, by component, helps in understanding the products that are currently used along with the variants which are expected to gain prominence in future.

Competitive intelligence among top players helps in understanding the competitive scenario across different geographic locations and the strategies adopted by them to increase their market share across various regions.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal and external environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation.

BIOSURGERY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Product Type

Anti-adhesive agents

Hemostatic agents

Surgical sealing agents

Natural surgical sealant

Synthetic surgical sealant

Bone graft substitutes

Cell-based matrices

Bone morphogenetic proteins

Demineralized bone matrix

Synthetic graft extender

Soft tissue management (mesh/patch)

Biologic mesh/patch

Allografts

Xenografts

Synthetic mesh/patch

By Application

Cardiovascular and thoracic surgery

Neuro- and spine surgery

Orthopedic surgery

General surgery

Others (Reconstructive, Urology, and Gynecology Surgeries)

By Source

Natural/Biologics products

Synthetic products

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

