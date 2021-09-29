Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Share Analysis by Top Key Players, Considering Growth, Demand and Forecast Report 2019–2027

Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Key Players

Some of the key players for Blood Glucose Test Strip Market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Acon Laboratories, Inc

Allmedicus

Apex Biotechnology Corporation

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag

Braun Melsungen Ag

HMD Biomedical

I-Sens, Inc.

Lifescan, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Taidoc Technology Corporation

Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Overview

Blood Glucose Test Strip can be referred to as a small non-reusable plastic strip. It is a crucial component of blood glucose meters that helps to monitor and control diabetes. With the growing diabetic population, the global market for blood glucose test strip is considered to foster during the assessment period.

For instance, as per the International Diabetic Federation, around 415 million people had diabetes in 2015. The number is estimated to reach 642 million by the end of 2040. Moreover, technological advancements such as accuracy of the tests along with awareness among the people regarding diabetes are stimulating the market growth.

On the flip side, product recall owing to the inefficiency of devices such as intense competition resulting in pricing pressure and false glucose reading are some of the major factors considered to impede the global blood glucose test strip market in the coming years.

Industry News:

February 08, 2019

LifeScan, Inc. (the US), a world leader in blood glucose monitoring published its new research that shows the long-term clinical accuracy of the OneTouch Select Plus® blood glucose test strip platform and highlights the products’ consistently accurate performance in a leading diabetes technology journal.

In this latest study include a series of clinical studies that confirm the proven accuracy of OneTouch® brand blood glucose monitoring system in patients with diabetes.

Outcomes of this study show that the system constantly met the minimum requirements of the ISO standard 15197:2013 as well as the European harmonized version EN ISO 15197:2015, with an average of 97.6% of results within specification, demonstrating both product accuracy & consistency.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Segments

The Blood Glucose Test Strip Market can be segmented in to 2 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Technologies: Comprises Thick Film Electrochemical, Thin Film Electrochemical, & Optical among others

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Regional Analysis

North America market leads the Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market with the significant market share. The market is further expected to reach astronomical amounts growing at a substantial CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2027). Well-developed healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. & Canada coupled with the high per capita healthcare expenditures of these economies, together drive the regional market growth. Moreover, presence of some of the matured market players fuels the market growth.

Europe & Asia Pacific is the second & third largest market respectively in the Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market. Expected to be a fastest growing market Asia pacific region is estimated to grow rapidly over the projected period. Increasing healthcare expenditures along with favorable government policies of developing economies like India and China foster the market growth in APAC.

While the world’s second largest Blood Glucose Test Strip Market, Europe is predominantly driven by the availability of funds for research, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, huge patient population, & government support for research & development. Besides, economies having high healthcare expenditures such as the UK & Germany propel the growth of the Europe market.

