Chatbot Market Size Growing Exponentially at a 27.9% CAGR over the Forecast Period To 2027

The global chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027.

All the key industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, and others are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences.

Artificial intelligence allows businesses to prioritize and automate decision making, analyze big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights and improve efficiency by accurate planning. With all these applications, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality and customer experience. With the increasing business complexities and high adoption of artificial intelligence across the industries, the market for Chatbots is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Report Features

Global analysis of Chatbot market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Chatbot market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Chatbot market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services

Artificial Solutions

Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd.

CX Company

eGain Corporation

IBM Corporation

INBENTA TECHNOLOGIES INC

Microsoft

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

The cloud-based deployment is different from on-premise deployment software in one critical way. The company hosts the entire process and management of software within the enterprise in an on-premise environment, whereas, in the cloud, a third-party provider arrange and manage entire activities for the enterprise. The benefit of third-party providers permit the companies to pay on the basis of requirement and effectively scale up or down subject to the requirement of the user, overall usage, and growth of the company.

The cloud-based uses exploit virtual technology in order to host the applications of enterprises offsite. Therefore, it is largely adopted by small and medium enterprises. Deployment of cloud eliminates capital related overheads, the feature of data back up on a regular basis is available, and also the companies are entitled to pay only for the resources they utilize. It is feasible for the enterprises which plan an expeditious expansion at a global scale, as the cloud has greater appeal to connect with more partners, clients, customers, and other businesses across the locations with minimum effort.

Chatbot Market – Strategic Insights

Strategic partnership with technology companies to help them in intelligence engagement of the customers was observed as the most adopted strategy in global chatbot market.

2019: Artificial Solutions signed a partnership agreement with Deloitte. According to the agreement the Deloitte professionals would be able to use Artificial Solutions’ conversational AI platform, Teneo to cater to the increasing demand for natural language applications. This would help the company to gain a stronger position in the chatbot market.

2018: CX Company announced an investment of 4 Mn Euro to support its Digital Customer Engagement Technology Business in Europe. This investment is aimed to expand the sales of the company in the core European markets and gain a significant share of the chatbot market.

2018: Avaya Holdings Corp expanded its partnership with Verint Systems Inc. with the aim of introducing cloud deployments for Avaya Workforce Engagement Management and improving customer experience through operational intelligence in contact center. This is expected to help the company gain a competitive position in the chatbot market

