Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2023

Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Overview:

Cinnamic aldehyde is widely preferred in the households as a flavoring agent. The product demand is majorly influenced by the rapidly growing food and beverage industry across the regions. Escalating demand for the packaged food and beverages from the working population owing to convenience and long shelf life is uplifting the market growth. Prevalence of many online food delivery applications such as Zomato and Food Panda in India are likely to boost the product demand further.

Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global cinnamic aldehyde market are,

Kao Corporation (U.S.)

Emerald Performance Materials (U.S.)

Finoric (U.S.)

Jayshree Aromatics Pvt Ltd (India)

Muby Chemicals (India)

Payan Bertrand S.A. (France)

LANXESS (Germany)

Yingcheng Wuhan Organic Material Co. Ltd (China)

Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich (Germany)

Graham Chemical (U.S.)

Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the cinnamic aldehyde market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global cinnamic aldehyde market in 2017 and is likely to witness a significant growth during the review period. Increasing spending on packaged food & beverages as a result of the improved shelf life of the products is driving the market growth. Changing consumption patterns and lifestyles of the people in the developing economies such as India and China are likely to boost the demand for cinnamic aldehyde.

Expanding cosmetics industry with increasing prevalence of international cosmetics brands such as Avon, L’Oreal, and Revlon are driving the market growth further. Growing agriculture industry with rising demand for nutritious food products is another factor propelling the market growth. Moreover, the objective of the Indian government to triple the capacity of food processing sector from current 10% agriculture produce over the forecast period is expected to stimulate the product demand in this region.

