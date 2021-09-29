Cloud Supply Chain Management Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 – 2025 | Cloudlogix, Highjump, Infor, JDA Software Group, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Supply Chain Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Supply Chain Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The supply chain management (SCM) of cloud-based platforms is emerging as a strong necessity for the enterprises. Some of the key factors driving the global cloud supply chain management market are: strong adoption of cloud-based functions in the transportation sector as it allows in reliable tracking of the cargos, persistent need for various enterprises to lower the investment costs, benefits of enhanced business offered by cloud SCM as a result minimized potential failure, and spreading awareness regarding various business improving features offered by it.

Cloud SCM market can assist enterprises to understand and acknowledge the benefits from crucial market trends that are redefining traditional supply chain networks, including industrial-grade digital technologies, the arrival of end-to-end visibility, and surging data volumes.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cloudlogix, Highjump, Infor, JDA Software Group, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tecsys, The Descartes Systems Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Supply Chain Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Supply Chain Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cloudlogix

12.1.1 Cloudlogix Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.1.4 Cloudlogix Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cloudlogix Recent Development

12.2 Highjump

12.2.1 Highjump Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.2.4 Highjump Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Highjump Recent Development

12.3 Infor

12.3.1 Infor Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction

12.3.4 Infor Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Infor Recent Development

12.4 JDA Software Group

