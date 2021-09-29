Composite Fabrication Technologies: Global Markets to 2023
The global market for all types of equipment used in composites fabrication was worth an estimated $REDACTED billion in 2017. The market is projected to exceed $REDACTED billion in 2018 and $REDACTED billion in 2023, a CAGR of REDACTED% between 2018 and 2023.
Forming and lay-up equipment account for the bulk of the market, i.e., REDACTED% in 2017, decreasing slightly to REDACTED% by 2023. Equipment for producing semi-finished products represent close to REDACTED% of the market, and curing and finishing equipm ent the remainder.
Scope of Report:
The report focuses on equipment used to transform composite materials into finished products or subassemblies such as aircraft wings, wind turbine blades, automotive components. It does not include equipment used to produce the composite materials themselves, such as carbon fibers.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Report Scope:
Report Includes:
– 35 data tables and 18 additional tables
– An overview of the global composite fabrication market
– Analyses of composite fabrication market size, and global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Detailed overview of composite fabrication technologies and discussion of their drivers, restrains and opportunities
– Information on nanocomposites, prepreg machinery and pultrusion and description of their potential applications
– Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Accudyne Engineering & Equipment Co., CMET, GEBE2 Productique, Hewlett-Packard, Pultrex Ltd. and Stratasys
Companies Mentioned:
