Current and Future Scope of Refrigerated Trailer Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to Reach US$7,658 Million | Industry Forecast Report by 2022
The Global Refrigerated Trailer Market Was Valued At $5,588 Million In 2015, And Is Anticipated To Reach $7,658 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 4.8% From 2016 To 2022.
Refrigerated Trailer Are The Operational Solutions In The Cold Chain For Transportation Of Fresh, Cold, And Frozen Food Products (Sea Food, Meat, Dairy And Poultry Products) As Well As Certain Fruits, Flowers, And Pharmaceutical Products. These Trailers Have Ideal Temperature, And Humidity Level In Vehicles Is Maintained With A Sophisticated Refrigeration Unit. Trailers Are Innovative And Reliable Containers, Which Offers Transport Of Different Temperature Range For Carrying Frozen Food Products And Positive Temperature Range For Chilled Ones. Various Types Of Refrigerated Trailers Are Available Based On Parameters Such As Length, Load Capacity, Pallet Capacity, And Number Of The Floor.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Wabash National Commercial Trailer Product
Great Dane Trailers, Inc.
Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
Schmitz Cargobull Ag.
Kogel Trailer Gmbh & Co. Kg
Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone Gmbh
Lamberet Refrigerated Sas
Montracon Ltd.
Gray & Adams Ltd.
Randon Implementos
They Are Used In The Pharmaceutical Industry To Distribute Medication That Needs To Be Maintained At A Certain Temperature Range.
The Refrigerated Trailer Market Is Anticipated To Exhibit Significant Growth In The Future, Owing To Expansion Of Cold Chain Capacity, High Demand For Packaged Food, And Development Of 3pl Business Globally. However, High Trucking Cost Is Hindering The Market Growth. Moreover, Government Initiatives For Preservation Of Food Stocks Are Expected To Provide Numerous Opportunities For The Market.
The Market Is Segmented Based On The Type Into Frozen Food And Chilled Food. On The Basis Of End User, It Is Classified Into Dairy, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Seafood, And Others. Geographically, It Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.
Potential Benefits for Stakeholders
Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Future Estimations In The Global Refrigerated Trailer Market Is Provided.
The Report Offers A Competitive Scenario Of The Market With Structure, Drivers, Scope, Opportunities, And Challenges.
It Includes A Detailed Analysis Of The Key Segments To Provide Insights On Market Dynamics.
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Highlights The Potential Of Buyers And Suppliers As Well As The Competitive Structure Of The Market To Devise Effective Growth Strategies And Facilitate Better Decision-Making.
Refrigerated Trailer Market Key Segmentation
By Type
Frozen Food
Chilled Food
By End User
Dairy
Fruits & Vegetables
Meat & Seafood
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Uk
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Lamea
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
