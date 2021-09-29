Defense Cyber Security Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Defense Cyber Security Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Defense Cyber Security valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technological advancements in the information technology sector, increasing volume of classified data gathered from various systems, upgradation of present weapons with intelligence and surveillance are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Defense Cyber Security Market. However, changing cyber security departments preferences and lack of skilled workers hamper the market growth.

Defense Cyber Security refers to protect the computer systems from damage to or theft of internet, as well as from misdirection or disruption of the services provided by them. As the military organizations are becoming more dependent on internet network, the incidences of cyberattacks are also rising. The growth in cyber threats in the last few years has made governments and many companies alert of the risks from individual inattention or via underground protection networks. Nowadays, Cyber threats are more-smarter, persistent and focused on the assets with higher value, which are expected to boost the market in the near future. The major trend aiding the growth in the defense cybers security market is the commencement of the software which are defense-specific. Some of the companies have introduced cybersecurity solutions which are designed specifically for the defense sector. Growth in expenditure on research and development of cyber security solutions is also likely to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The regional analysis of Defense Cyber Security is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Defense Cyber Security over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Defense Cyber Security market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Defense Cyber Security. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Defense Cyber Security over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Defense Cyber Security and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Network

Cloud

Application

End-point

Wireless

By application:

Threat Intelligence & Response Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Unified Threat Management

Enterprise Risk and Compliance

Managed Security

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

Intel Security

Cisco Systems

Dell

Kaspersky

IBM

Check Point Software

Symantec

Verizon

Fortinet

FireEye

Target Audience of the Defense Cyber Security in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

