Emission Control Technology Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR 2018-2025 | Research Strategy and Growth Opportunities
In recent days government are setting stringent rules to control the emission of harmful gases from engines and meet the emission standards. End-users such as automotive, marine, off-highway, rolling stock, and industrial equipment are responsible for release of greenhouse gases such as nitrogen oxides, unburned hydrocarbons, and others into ecosystem. Technology such as diesel particulate filters (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and others are used to control the harmful emission and meet the emission standards
The emission control technology has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to government rules regarding emission standards.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
BASF,
Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.,
Clariant, Cormetech,
Corning Incorporated,
DCL International Inc.,
Johnson Matthey,
Tenneco Inc.,
Umicore,
Walker Exhaust Systems,
The emission control technology market report is segmented based on technology, fuel type, end-user vertical, and region. Technology is categorized as diesel particulate filter (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and others. Fuel type is divided into diesel and gasoline. End-user vertical is classified as automotive, marine, off-highway, rolling stock, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Technology
o Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)
o Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)
o Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)
o Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
o Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
o Others
By Fuel type
o Gasoline
o Diesel
By End-user Vertical
o Automotive
o Marine
o Off-highway
o Rolling Stock
o Industrial
By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
