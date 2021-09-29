Enterprise File Sharing & Synchronization Market Growth Projection to 2025 | Dropbox, Citrix Systems, Box, Inc., Egnyte, Microsoft Corporation, Google, WatchDox

Global Enterprise File Sharing & Synchronization Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise File Sharing & Synchronization (EFSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise File Sharing & Synchronization (EFSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (also known as EFSS and enterprise file sync and share) refers to software services that enable organizations to securely synchronize and share documents, photos, videos and files from multiple devices with employees, and external customers and partners. Organizations often adopt these technologies to prevent employees from using consumer-based file sharing apps to store, access and manage corporate data that is outside of the IT departments control and visibility.

Among regions, North America is expected to have the largest size in the EFSS market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The North American region is receptive toward adopting EFSS solutions within organizations to safeguard its content from piracy and data breaches, web and network threat security, cyberattacks, and severe data losses. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register strong growth in the coming years, as organizations in this region are expected to adopt EFSS solutions to meet their respective government regulations and the demands of dynamic mobile workforce.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Dropbox, Citrix Systems, Box, Inc., Egnyte, Microsoft Corporation, Google, WatchDox, Thru, Inc., Varonis Systems, Acronis International, VMware, Blackberry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise File Sharing & Synchronization (EFSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise File Sharing & Synchronization (EFSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

