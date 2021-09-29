Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market is Expected to Reach at a US$145.48 Million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market by Type (Refrigerant Type Dehumidifier and Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier) and Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Supermarket, Online Store, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Europe and regional/market. The Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Europe residential dehumidifier market size was valued at $85.28 million in 2016 to reach $145.48 million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023. Residential dehumidifiers are the appliances used to eliminate musty odor due to increased humidity levels in the air. They make residential places less hospitable for the growth of allergens such as dust mites, mold, and mildew.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3922

Rapid development in the real estate sector leading to construction of residential buildings drives the growth of the Europe residential dehumidifier market. In addition, increase in awareness toward health and changes in weather conditions are the major factors expected to drive the demand for residential dehumidifiers. Moreover, growth in awareness about the benefits of maintaining indoor air quality at home is anticipated to boost the Europe residential dehumidifier market growth. However, high cost of residential dehumidifiers and the seasonality of the product majorly restrain the market. Improved standard of living and increase in disposable income of consumers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the Europe residential dehumidifier market.

The Europe residential dehumidifier market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and country. Based on type, the Europe residential dehumidifier market is bifurcated into refrigerant type dehumidifier and chemical absorbent dehumidifier. Distribution channel covered in the study includes supermarket, specialty store, online, and others. Based on country, the market is analyzed across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Holland, Belgium, and rest of Europe.

The key players operating in the Europe residential dehumidifier market include DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, Ebac Ltd, Chal-Tec GmbH, Meaco (U.K.) Limited, PVG International, Trotec GmbH, and Suntec Industries China.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the market.

– The market trend analysis for all the countries is conducted by constructing estimations for key segments between 2016 and 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The report helps understand the strategies adopted by the leading companies in the industry.

– This study evaluates competitive landscape of the Europe residential dehumidifier industry to understand the market scenario.

– Extensive analysis is conducted by key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Refrigerant Type Dehumidifier

– Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarket

– Specialty Store

– Online Store

– Others

By Country

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Spain

– Holland

– Belgium

– Rest of Europe

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/europe-residential-dehumidifier-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rapid development in the real estate sector

3.5.1.2. Changes in climatic conditions

3.5.1.3. Growth in consciousness towards health and benefits of maintaining indoor air quality

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Seasonal application & high cost associated with the product

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Improved standard of living and increase in disposable income of European consumers

CHAPTER 4: RESIDENTIAL DEHUMIDIFIER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Refrigerant Type Dehumidifier

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by country

4.3. Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by country

CHAPTER 5: RESIDENTIAL DEHUMIDIFIER MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Specialty Store

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.3. Supermarket

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.4. Online

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by country

CHAPTER 6: RESIDENTIAL DEHUMIDIFIER MARKET, BY COUNTRY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. UK

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3. FRANCE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4. GERMANY

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.5. SPAIN

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.6. HOLLAND

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.6.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.7. BELGIUM

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.7.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3922

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com