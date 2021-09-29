Exclusive Research on Food thickeners market 2023 Analysis of Potential Growth Opportunities with key Players and Relevant Statistics | Archer Daniels Midland Company , Cargill, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company , Ingredion , Kerry Group

The global food thickeners market was valued at $10,520 million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023 to reach $15,150 million by 2023. Food thickeners or thickening agents provide texture, improve stability, and increase suspension of added ingredient to increase the viscosity of aqueous mixture, without modifying its other properties, specifically taste. In food & beverages applications, thickeners are used to give palatability, texture, bulking, and other properties to food products. These are extensively used in a range of food products such as sauces, seasonings, condiments, soups, meat, poultry, snack foods, cereals, and breakfast.

In 2016, Europe was the leading region, in terms of value, owing to the availability of healthy food products developed by food & beverages manufactures considering consumers’ health. Moreover, consumer demand for healthy and low-fat food boosts growth of in Europe.

Major market players profiled in the report are as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group Plc.

CP Kelco

Darling Ingredients

Tate & Lyle PLC.

Ashland Specialty Ingredients

TIC Gums

Factors such as increase in demand for convenience food, rise in disposable income, and the advantages & various functions associated with the use of food thickeners is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Further, consumer’s inclination towards healthy food and lifestyle is expected to create a major growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, volatile cost and high R&D cost associated with the production of food thickeners may impede the market growth.

The global food thickeners market is segmented based on type, source, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into starch, protein, and hydrocolloid. On the basis of source, it is classified into plant, animal, and microbial. On the basis of application, it is categorized into bakery; confectionery; sauces, dressings, marinades, & gravies; beverages; dairy & frozen desserts; and convenience & processed food. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and dynamics of the global food thickeners market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following the key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL FOOD THICKENERS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL FOOD THICKENERS MARKET, BY SOURCE

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL FOOD THICKENERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7. GLOBAL FOOD THICKENERS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8. COMPANY PROFILES

