Explore Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis 2019-2027 | Conagra Brands, Dole Food Company, GEA Group AG, Greencore Group, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Krones AG

Increasing demand for processed food for various benefit throughout the developed nations is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for fruit and vegetable processing market. Moreover, consumer dependence on prepared food worldwide is on an increasing rate which is fueling the fruit and vegetable processing market. Furthermore, changing the dietary habit of the consumer across the globe is expected to influence the fruit and vegetable processing market significantly. Increasing investment in automation and robotics in processing equipment is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fruit and vegetable processing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fruit and vegetable processing market with detailed market segmentation by equipment type, operation type, food type, product type and geography. The global fruit and vegetable processing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fruit and vegetable processing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

LEADING PLAYERS

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

GEA Group AG

Greencore Group plc

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

Nestle S.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Bühler Holding AG

The Kraft Heinz Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fruit and vegetable processing market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, operation type, food type and product type. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into pre-processing equipment, peeling/inspection/slicing, washing & dewatering, fillers, seasoning systems, packaging & handling and other systems. On the basis of the operation type the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. On the basis of the food type the market is segmented into fruits and vegetables. On the basis of the product type the market is segmented into fresh, fresh-cut, canned, frozen, dried & dehydrated and convenience.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fruit and vegetable processing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fruit and vegetable processing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fruit and vegetable processing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the fruit and vegetable processing market in these regions.

