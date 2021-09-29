Fire Protection Materials Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Tenmat, Rolf Kuhn and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Fire Protection Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Fire Protection Materials Market



Fire protection materials are a class of materials which find use in applications that help ensure safety of buildings from hazards associated with fire. Fire detection, coupled with fire suppression through manual or automatic means, aid in curbing fire and damages resulting therefrom. Partitioning the overall building or construction structure with fire resistance rated floors and walls also assists in ensuring protection from fire. This could also involve the use of passive fire protection materials, such as fire-resistant boards, sealants and fire-resistant materials, such as mineral wool and fire proof coatings. Active fire protection materials, such as fire extinguishing foams, chemicals, water and sprays also constitute an important part of fire protection materials market. The commercial construction application segment is expected to witness the highest growth between 2017 and 2025. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Protection Materials.

This report researches the worldwide Fire Protection Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Fire Protection Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Tenmat

Rolf Kuhn

Unifrax I

Trelleborg

Rockwool

PFC Corofil

Luco

Signum Fire Protection

Tyco

Fire Protection Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Fire resistant boards

Sealants

Vermiculite cement sprays

Fiber sprays

Dry lining systems

Mineral wool

Intumescent paints and coatings



Fire Protection Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Industrial & Institutional

Residential

Others

Fire Protection Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Fire Protection Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fire Protection Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Fire Protection Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



