Food Service Packaging 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Food Service Packaging Market 2019

Report Description

This report analyzes the global food service packaging market by product (flexible packaging, rigid packaging, paper and pouches, bags, others), by application (dairy products, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The food service packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period.

The major players in global food service packaging market include:

• Amcor Limited (Australia)

• Ball Corporation (U.S.)

• Ampac Packaging LLC (U.S.)

• Bemis Company Incorporated (U.S.)

• Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.)

• BWAY Corporation (U.S.)

• Greif Incorporated (U.S.)

• Letica Corporation (U.S.)

• Rock-Tenn Company (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of product, the global food service packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Flexible Packaging

• Rigid Packaging

• Paper and Pouches

• Bags

• Others

On the basis of application, the global food service packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Dairy Products

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Baked Goods

• Others

On the basis of region, the global food service packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1… Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3… Market Dynamics

4… Global Food Service Packaging Market, By Product

5… Global Food Service Packaging Market, By Application

6 Regional Market Analysis

7 Competitive Analysis

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

