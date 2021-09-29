Food Service Packaging 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Food Service Packaging Market 2019
Report Description
This report analyzes the global food service packaging market by product (flexible packaging, rigid packaging, paper and pouches, bags, others), by application (dairy products, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The food service packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period.
The major players in global food service packaging market include:
• Amcor Limited (Australia)
• Ball Corporation (U.S.)
• Ampac Packaging LLC (U.S.)
• Bemis Company Incorporated (U.S.)
• Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.)
• BWAY Corporation (U.S.)
• Greif Incorporated (U.S.)
• Letica Corporation (U.S.)
• Rock-Tenn Company (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of product, the global food service packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Flexible Packaging
• Rigid Packaging
• Paper and Pouches
• Bags
• Others
On the basis of application, the global food service packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Dairy Products
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Baked Goods
• Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1… Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
3… Market Dynamics
4… Global Food Service Packaging Market, By Product
5… Global Food Service Packaging Market, By Application
6 Regional Market Analysis
7 Competitive Analysis
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
