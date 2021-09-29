Food Traceability Market: Current Business Trends & Growth Opportunities 2019-2027

The “Global Food Traceability Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the food traceability market with detailed market segmentation by equipment, technology, end user, application and geography. The global food traceability market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food traceability market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:

Bar Code Integrators, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Carlisle Technology, Cognex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., MASS Group Inc., Merit-Trax Technologies, Picarro, Inc., SGS SA.

The Food traceability Market Research Report is available on market conditions, market size, supplier landscaping and analysis, key countries, market opportunities, drivers, challenges and trends in the automotive sector. Absolute analysis of the Food traceability Market provides practical intelligence for the various dynamics of the market that can be used by founders or new players, forecasters, industry executives and consultants, strategic advisors, manufacturers, and potential investors in the robotic manufacturing system industry. Business scale.

Food traceability is a technology to identify the origin and source of food and food ingredients when the products are faulty. It allows food manufacturers to document and locate a product according to various stages and operations involved in the food manufacturing process. The operations involved in the manufacturing process are processing, handling and distribution of food products.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of equipment:

PDA with GPS

Thermal printers

2D & 1D scanners

Tags & labels

Sensors

Based on Technology:

RFID/RTLS

GPS

Barcodes

Infrared

Biometrics

Based on end user:

Food manufacturers

Warehouse/pack farms

Food retailers

Defense & security departments

On the basis of Application:

Meat & livestock

Fresh produce & seeds

Dairy products

Beverages

Fisheries

The reports cover key developments in the food traceability market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from food traceability market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Food traceability in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Food traceability market.

