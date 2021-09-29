Food Waste Management 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
Report Description
This report analyzes the global food waste management market by processes (aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, combustion and others), by waste type (food production waste, food processing waste, distribution and supply chain waste, retail waste and consumption waste), end use (animal feed, fertilizer, renewable energy & biofuels and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global food waste management market include:
• Andritz Ag (Austria)
• Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.)
• Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)
• Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.)
• Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.)
• Covanta Holding Corporation (U.S.)
• Waste Connections, Inc. (Canada)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Singapore
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Others
On the basis of processes, the global food waste management market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Aerobic Digestion
• Anaerobic Digestion
• Combustion
• Others
On the basis of waste type, the global food waste management market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Food Production Waste
• Food Processing Waste
• Distribution and Supply Chain Waste
• Retail Waste
• Consumption Waste
On the basis of end use, the global food waste management market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Animal Feed
• Fertilizer
• Renewable Energy
• Biofuels
• Others
On the basis of region, the global food waste management market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Trends
6 Market Factor Analysis
7 Market By Process Type
8 Market By Waste Type
9 Market By End Use
10 Market By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
