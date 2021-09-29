Fortified Yogurt Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Consumption and Key Players Analysis Forecasts to 2025

Fortified Yogurt Market 2019

Report Description

This report analyzes the global fortified yogurt market by flavor (plain and flavored) claim (gluten free, lactose free, low calories, low fat & others) type (chilled and frozen) packaging (cups, tubs), distribution channel, region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global fortified yogurt market include:

• Danone Group SA (France)

• Ultima Foods Inc. (Canada)

• Chobani Inc. (U.S.)

• Sodiaal S.A. (France)

• Nestle (Europe)

• General Mills (U.S.)

• Kraft Foods (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Others

On the basis of flavor, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Plain

• Flavored

On the basis of claim, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Gluten Free

• Lactose Free

• Low Calories

• Low Fat

• Others

On the basis of type, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Chilled

• Frozen

On the basis of packaging, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cups

• Tubs

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Store-based

• Non-store-based

On the basis of region, the global fortified yogurt market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fortified Yogurt Market Insights

Chapter 4 Fortified Yogurt Market By Flavor Insights

Chapter 5 Fortified Yogurt Market, By Claims Insights

Chapter 6 Fortified Yogurt, By Type Insights

Chapter 7 Fortified Yogurt, By Packaging Insights

Chapter 8 Fortified Yogurt, By Distribution Channel Insights

Chapter 9 Fortified Yogurt Market Regional Insights

Chapter 10 Competitor Profile

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

