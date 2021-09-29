Fumed Silica Market Analysis, Size, Share, Forecast and Opportunity Assessment to 2023

Fumed Silica, also known as pyrogenic silica, is a material consists of microscopic droplets of amorphous Silica, which is fused into branched, chainlike, three-dimensional secondary particles agglomerate into tertiary particles. The three-dimensional structure of Fumed Silica gives the material some significant properties such as high viscosity and thixotropic behavior when used as a thickener or reinforcing filler. The unique particle size and characteristics of Fumed Silica makes it applicable in a large number of applications such as paints, adhesives, coatings, sealants, inks, toner, cosmetics, food additives, and deformers, among others. The major end use industries wherein the product has successfully penetrated into paints & coatings, building and construction, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Increasing construction activities, rapid urbanization, surging disposable income, and rising standard of living in both developing and developed world are some of the major factors favoring rapid growth of the Global Fumed Silica Market. Moreover, the applicability of Fumed Silica is continuously increasing in numerous other applications such as silicon rubber, gel batteries, and lighting. Furthermore, the Global Construction Adhesives Markets is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach nearly USD 11 billion by the end of review period, which is anticipated to fuel the demand of the product in the coming years. The introduction of biogenic Fumed Silica as an alternative to Fumed Silica, growing popularity towards ecofriendly paints and stringent government regulation on paint composition, are the major factors likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players operating in the fumed silica market are Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Kemitura A/S (Denmark), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), China Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), Orisil (Ukraine), AGSCO Corp (U.S.), and Dongyue Group Ltd. (China), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Fumed Silica Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Source of Metal, Application and Region.

On the basis of Type, which are commercially available, the market is divided into hydrophilic and hydrophobic. The hydrophilic Fumed Silica segment is holding the largest share of the market both in terms of value and volume. This is mainly attributed to its relatively low-price and increasing usage in paints & coatings and silicon rubber. The hydrophobic Fumed Silicon or treated silicon is also an important type of Fumed Silicon, which is preferred in applications where its unique moisture resistant properties are beneficial.

Based on the Source of Metal, the Global Fumed Silica is segmented into silicon and ferrosilicon. Among them, the ferrosilicon segment accounting for major share of the market, in terms of value, as of 2016. Silicon metal segment of the Fumed Silica Market is also projected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of Application, the Global Fumed Silica Market is categorized into paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, adhesives & sealants, silicon rubber, gel batteries, and others. Over the forecast period, the pharmaceutical application segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR. This is attributed to increasing applications of fumed silica, which is used as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. It also improves the flow properties of raw materials that are required for tablet and capsule manufacturing. Fumed Silica is also used for coating larger excipients and active ingredient particles. During the forecast period, the Global Construction Adhesive Market is growing at a considerable CAGR of 5.5% due to growing demand from commercial, industrial, and residential infrastructure. This is projected to boost the demand for Fumed Silica in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Fumed Silica Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region owing to the increasing demand for the product from construction, automotive, and pharmaceuticals industry in this region. India, China, and Japan are the major contributors to the regional market. North America is the second most significant region in the Global Fumed Silica Market, wherein, the U.S. is the major market due to the presence of well-established end use industries such as aerospace & defense, along with an automotive and chemical industry. Europe is a substantial region in the Global Fumed Silica Market. The major markets in this region are U.K., Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland. The demand for fumed silica is growing in the automotive and chemical industry in this region. The Middle East & Africa is holding relatively lesser share in the market, as of 2016. In the coming years, the region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR on account of emerging construction industry and huge investment potential of the region. The region is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the Global Fumed Silica Market during the forecast period. Latin America is witnessing a steady rise in industrialization with pacifying political and economic scenario in Brazil and Colombia to join hands with leading regions in near future.

