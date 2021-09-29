Furniture Market Based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Business Strategies, Gross Margin, Upcoming Trend and Forecast Report 2025

The Global Furniture Market has witnessed substantial growth over the last few years and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the furniture market is anticipated to be driven by several factors.

The rising population and increasing urbanization are majorly driving the growth of real estate across the globe. The growth of the real estate sector is leading to a continuous increase in the number of houses and commercial properties, which is directly influencing the growth of the furniture market. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), “the urban population of the world has grown rapidly from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018”.

Get A Free Sample Copy Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7625

The key players are regularly launching furniture with affordable and innovative designs, followed by customized services, which is attracting them to purchase furniture from established brands. The geographical expansion of major furniture brands increases the availability of readymade branded furniture, which grabs the attention of consumers and drives the growth of the furniture market. For instance, IKEA saw a huge potential in Asia’s third-largest economy and entered the Indian market in August 2018 with its first store in Hyderabad. Owing to the busy work life of consumers, they tend to purchase readymade furniture with stylish designs and quick delivery. Thus, this shift in consumer preference to branded and readymade furniture is driving the growth of the global furniture market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market, by value, during the forecast period. The region has accounted for 33.79% of the overall market proportion in 2018. The growth of the furniture market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be driven by various factors. Urbanization coupled with the growing middle-income population group is expected to increase the demand for furniture in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers has led to the rising sales of luxury furniture. Consumers are ready to pay high prices for the aesthetic look of the furniture. China has accounted for a significant market proportion in the Asia-Pacific furniture market in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue. India is projected to witness massive growth during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The organized retail sector has played a significant role in the rising growth of furniture market over the last few years. Moreover, many multi-national companies are investing heavily in this category in India to increase the volume sales

Europe is a lucrative market for furniture manufacturers. The booming real estate sector is the major factor for the rising growth of the Furniture Market in Europe. Technological advancement among furniture manufacturers is considered to be one of the major factors for the rising growth of the market over the last few years. Product launch is one of the major trends gaining traction in the Europe furniture market. Key furniture manufacturers are emphasizing product launches to increase their sales volume and enhance brand value. The manufacturers are highly focusing on promotional activities to create strong awareness among consumers regarding product launches.

North America has accounted for 31.38% of market share in 2018 and is projected to expand at a moderate growth during the forecast period of 2018-2025. Expansion of the furniture product portfolio by the key manufacturers is one of the significant factors for the rising growth of the furniture market in North America. North America furniture market is experiencing massive growth owing to various factors—increasing spending capacity of the consumers, along with the growth in the real estate sector. In North America, the US is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and projected to witness a CAGR of 2.42% during the forecast period.

Rest of the World consists of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The furniture market in Rest of the World is expected to reach USD 68.34 billion by the end of 2025. The South America market is projected to be the largest during the forecast period, with Brazil holding a significant market share. Rising urbanization in the south American countries along with the increasing per capita disposable income is expected to increase the sales of furniture during the forecast period. The Middle East furniture market is projected to witness a substantial growth rate of 2.93% during the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Segmentation:

The global furniture market has been segmented based on type, material type, furniture type, end-use, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into RTA and non-RTA.

On the basis of material type, the market has been segmented into wood, melamine, glass, steel, wrapped panels, finished foils, laminates, and lacquered panels.

Based on furniture type the market is segmented into chairs, sofas, tables, beds, cabinets, and others.

The global furniture market has been distributed based on end-use into commercial and household.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/furniture-market-7625

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global furniture market includes Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada), Sauder Woodworking Company (US), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (the Netherlands), Cymax Group Inc. (Canada), Herman Miller, Inc. (US), HNI Corporation (US), Venture Horizon Corporation (US), Dunn’s Furniture (US), The Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd (India), and Kimball International, Inc. (US).