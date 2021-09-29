GaN Power Devices Market Is Anticipated To Generate Significant Revenues, Applications, Key Players and Forecast 2023

GaN Power Devices Market report includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Galvanic Isolation industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers , Market Trends , Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Galvanic Isolation market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

GaN material has a critical field that is 10 times higher than silicon. With the same voltage ratings, a much lower on state resistance can be achieved. The global GaN power device market for RF power device held the largest share in 2016. In 2016, more than 90% of the total GaN power device market for RF power devices was dominated by the telecommunications; military, defense, and aerospace; and consumer and enterprise verticals. RF power devices are used in the military applications, very small aperture terminal (VSAT), phased-array radar applications, defense applications, RF cellular infrastructure, jammers, and satellite

communications. Initially developed for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq, GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronics including radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare. The market for GaN-based power drives is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to its characteristics such as high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics that enable high-speed switching and miniaturization.

The growing EV charging and electric vehicle production markets, as well as increasing renewable energy generation are the main reasons for the high growth rate of GaN-based power devices. Moreover, there is a huge demand for motor drives due to the high efficiency and performance characteristics offered by GaN devices in high voltage range (above 400 V) applications. GaN power devices are mainly used in UPS and motor control, wireless charging, high-efficiency power supply applications, servo motor drive, and hybrid and EV battery control and health management systems. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that GaN Power Devices will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fujitsu

Toshiba

Koninklijke Philips

Texas Instruments

EPIGAN

NTT Advanced Technology

RF Micro Devices

Cree Incorporated

Aixtron

International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

Mitsubishi Chemical

AZZURO Semiconductors

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The GaN Power Devices report provides assessment of these key players where it attempts to analyze these companies on the basis of different parameters such as company profile, revenue, business overview, historic data figures, product or service portfolio, profits and more. This may share brief idea about competitive dashboard of the Market with readers. In addition, it also enlists remarkable information in relevance with market dynamics including market growth drivers, challenges faced by key players, opportunities, new entrants’ tips, trends, etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is the GaN Power Devices market expected to grow in terms of value during the study period?

during the study period? How has the GaN Power Devices market evolved over the past 6 Forcess?

What are the competition developments and trends in the GaN Power Devices market?

in the GaN Power Devices market? What are the prevailing market dynamics in the GaN Power Devices market?

in the GaN Power Devices market? What are the key challenges, opportunities, and improvements faced by market players in the global GaN Power Devices market?

faced by market players in the global GaN Power Devices market? What are the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the GaN Power Devices market?

impacting the growth of the GaN Power Devices market? How has the competition evolved in the GaN Power Devices market over the past few years?

What is the market positioning and what are the key strategies adopted by major manufacturers as per the market taxonomy in the global GaN Power Devices market?

