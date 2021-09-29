GaN Semiconductor Devices 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Market Share and Segmentation, Forecast to 2025
Report Description
This report analyzes the global GaN semiconductor devices market by type (opto-semiconductor, power semiconductor, and rf semiconductor), by wafer size (2 inches, 4 inches and 6 inches and above) by device and by end user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global GaN semiconductor devices market is expected to reach 25 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global GaN semiconductor devices market include:
• Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)
• Panasonic Semiconductors (Japan)
• Texas Instruments (U.S.)
• RF Micro Devices Corporation (U.S.)
• Osram Opto-semiconductors (Germany)
• Cree Incorporated (U.S.)
• Toshiba (Japan)
• Aixtron SE (Germany)
• Infineon Technologies (Germany)
• Gallia Semiconductor (Belgium)
• ROHM Company Limited (Japan)
• NXP Semiconductors (U.S.)
• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
• Nichia Corporation (Japan)
• Qorvo (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of type, the global GaN semiconductor devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Opto-Semiconductor
• Power Semiconductor
• RF Semiconductor
On the basis of wafer size, the global GaN semiconductor devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• 2 inches
• 4 inches
• 6 inches and above
On the basis of device, the global GaN semiconductor devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Transistor
• Diode
• Rectifier
• Power ICs
• Power drivers
• Supply& inverter
• Amplifiers
• Lighting & laser
• Switching systems
On the basis of end user, the global GaN semiconductor devices market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Automotive
• Aerospace & defense
• Consumer electronics
• Telecommunication
• Medical
