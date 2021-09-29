Gas Turbine: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Trends, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2025
Gas Turbine Market 2019
Report Description
This report analyzes the global gas turbine market by capacity (up to 200 MW Above 200 MW), technology (, sector (upstream, midstream, downstream), and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global gas turbine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.80% during the forecast period.
The major players in global gas turbine market include:
• General Electric (U.S.)
• Siemens (Germany)
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
• Alstom S.A (France)
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (India)
• Ansaldo Energia, (Italy)
• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (U.K)
• Harbin Electric Company Limited. (China)
• MAN Diesel & Turbo. (Germany)
• Vericor Power Systems. (Georgia)
• Solar Turbines Incorporated. (U.S.A)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Iran
Egypt
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
On the basis of capacity, the global gas turbine market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Up to 200 MW
• Above 200 MW
On the basis of technology, the global gas turbine market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Open cycle
• Combined cycle
On the basis of application, the global gas turbine market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Power generation
• Industrial
• Aviation
On the basis of region, the global gas turbine market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Insights
5 Market Dynamics
6 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Capacity
7 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Technology
8 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Application
9 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profile
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
