Glass Coating 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2023

0
Press Release

Glass Coating Market 2019

Report Description
This report analyzes the global glass coating market by type (pyrolytic coating, magnetron sputtering coating, and sol-gel coatings), by technology (Nano glass coating and liquid glass coating), and by the application (construction, paints & coatings, automotive and transport, marine, aviation, aerospace, and others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global glass coating market include:

• PPG industries (U.S.A.)
• Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)
• SCHOTT AG (Germany)
• Kyocera Corp (Japan)
• The NSG Group (Japan)
• Murata Manufacturing Co.,Ltd (Japan)
• Saint-Gobain (France)
• Corning Inc. (U.S.A.)
• Emirates Float Glass (U.A.E)

 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America

On the basis of type, the global glass coating market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Pyrolytic Coating
• Magnetron Sputtering Coating
• Sol-Gel Coatings

On the basis of technology, the global glass coating market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Nano Glass Coating
• Liquid Glass Coating

On the basis of application, the global glass coating market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Construction
• Paints & Coatings
• Automotive and Transport
• Marine
• Aviation
• Aerospace
• Others

 

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview Of Global Glass Coatings Market

6 Market Trends

7. Global Glass Coatings Market By Type

8. Global Glass Coatings Market By Technology

9. Global Glass Coatings Market By Application

10. Global Glass Coatings Market By Region

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13 Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

