Global Acne Medication Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.9% during the projected period by 2025

As per KD Market Insights research, The global acne medication market was valued at $8,017 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,929 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of acne diseases is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the acne medication market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include unhealthy urban lifestyle, and presence of robust acne medications in pipeline. However, side-effects associated with the use of acne medications and presence of alternative treatment impede the market growth. Conversely, development of effective medications with lesser side effects and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The report “Global Acne Medication Market – Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025, is an accumulation of different segments of global Acne Medication market including the market breakdown By Therapeutic Class – Retinoids, Topical Retinoid & Combination Retinoid, Oral Retinoid (Isotretinoin), Antibiotics, Topical Antibiotic & Combination Antibiotics, Oral Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide, Others. By Formulation – Topical Medication, Oral Medication. By Type – Prescription Medicine, Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine. By Acne Type – Inflammatory Acne, Non-inflammatory Acne. By Distribution Channel – Grocery Store, Pharmacy & Drug Store, e-Commerce. By Region – North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA). The report further analyses market dynamics, competitive landscape and profiles key participants of the industry.

The global Acne Medication market has witnessed various strategic and technological developments in the past few years, carry out by different companies in their attempt to attain and increase their individual market shares. Some of the strategies that major players conduct and that are covered in this report includes product launches, partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and expansion. The preferred strategy for the companies has been product launches and expansion that helped them to strengthen their positions in the global Acne Medication market.

The key market players in the global Acne Medication market are Allergan Plc., Nestle S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.Research Methodology.

This market research report offers in-depth insights and is the aftermath of extensive research methodology encompassing broad secondary research, scrupulous primary interviews with industry experts and validation & triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal repository and statistical analysis tools. 500+ authenticated secondary sources, including company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been used to collect the data. About 30+ rigorous primary interviews with industry participants across the value chain in all five regions and experts have been performed to gather both qualitative and quantitative insights.

