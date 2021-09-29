GLOBAL ACTIVE, SMART, AND INTELLIGENT PACKAGING MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market 2019

Description:

The terms active packaging, intelligent packaging, and smart packaging refer to packaging systems used with foods, pharmaceuticals, and several other types of products. They help extend shelf life, monitor freshness, display information on quality, improve safety, and improve convenience.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to show a remarkable increase in revenue share – from about 15% by the end of 2017 to almost 21% by the end of 2025, registering an increase of a remarkbale 550 basis points in value share over the period.

Food & Beverage sector is the biggest downstream user of Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging, accounting for 18% in 2017.

The global Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging market is valued at 16100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 32300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PakSense

Landec

Sealed Air

Bemis

Crown

Amcor

3M

Timestrip

Cryolog

Vitsab International

Varcode

LCR Hallcrest

Thin Film Electronics

CCL

Temptime

Multisorb Technologies

Coveris

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

O2 Scavenging Sachets

MAP

TTI Labels

Freshness Indicators

RFID Tags

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

