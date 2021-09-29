Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Analog-to-Digital Converters market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Analog-to-Digital Converters market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

A digital circuit consists of microprocessors that are capable of processing only on digital signals, but not in the analog form. An analog-to-digital converter (ADC) is an electronic component that accepts analog (continuous) input and transforms it into digital (discrete) output. Such types of ADCs are placed at the front-end of any digital circuit, which processes analog signals from the exterior world. For example, a microphone converting the human voice into digital format.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3514

The ADC market is positively impacted by the growing disposable income and increasing technological advancements, which fuel its growth. However, the complex design of the device impedes this growth. Furthermore, adoption of digitization of work processes by government in emerging economies, and continuous competitive pressure for high performance and enhanced efficiency of the device are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The global analog-to-digital converters market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, it is divided into pipelined ADC, integrating ADC, successive approximation ADC, delta-sigma ADC, and others (ramp ADC/flash ADC). The applications discussed in this report are consumer electronics and industrial. Furthermore, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Sony Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Adafruit Industries, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Co., Renesas Electronics Corporation, National Instruments, and Diligent Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global analog-to-digital converters market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a better coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

– Pipelined ADC

– Integrating ADC

– Successive Approximation ADC

– Delta-sigma ADC

– Others (Ramp ADC/Flash ADC)

BY APPLICATION

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Analog Devices, Inc.

– Microchip Technology Inc.

– Sony Corporation

– Maxim Integrated

– Adafruit Industries

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– Asahi Kasei Microdevices Co.

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– National Instruments

– Diligent Inc.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/analog-to-digital-converters-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Competitive intelligence and strategies of companies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing disposable income

3.5.1.2. Technological advancements

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Complex design of the device

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Encouragement in digitization of work processes by government in emerging economies

3.5.3.2. Continuous pressure for high performance & enhanced efficiency of the device

CHAPTER 4 ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PIPELINED ADC

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. INTEGRATING ADC

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. SUCCESSIVE APPROXIMATION ADC

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

4.5. DELTA-SIGMA ADC

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS (RAMP ADC, FLASH ADC/PARALLEL COMPARATOR)

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5 ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. INDUSTRIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6 ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTERS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.6. U.S.

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Canada

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.8. Mexico

6.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.6. UK

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.7. Germany

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.8. France

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.9. Rest of Europe

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.5. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.6. China

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.7. Japan

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.8. India

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.9. Australia

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.5. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.6. Latin America

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.7. The Middle East

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.8. Africa

6.5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. DILIGENT CORPORATION

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Business performance

7.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. MAXIM INTEGRATED

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Business performance

7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Business performance

7.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Business performance

7.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. SONY CORPORATION

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Business performance

7.8.4. Operating business segments

7.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.9.5. Business performance

7.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. XILINX INC.

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Key strategic moves and developments

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3514

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In