Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 48.0% By 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Algorithm (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context Aware Processing), Application (Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis, and Others), and End User (Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, Patient, and Payer) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
Artificial intelligence assists the machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze patients medical data, to predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient. The global AI market was valued at $1,441 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $22,790 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 48.0% from 2017 to 2023.
The AI market is segmented based on offering, technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of offering, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. Applications covered in the study include robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, and others. According to end user, the market is categorized into healthcare provider, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, patient, and payer Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The market growth is driven by rise in adoption rate of AI systems and delete technological advancements in the AI field. In addition, the ability of these systems to improve patient outcomes, increase in adoption of precision medicine, and increase in need for coordination between healthcare workforce & patients are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of standard regulations and guidelines and reluctance among healthcare professionals to adopt AI-based technologies are expected to hinder the market growth.
KEY PLAYERS
Welltok, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Google Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
General Vision, Inc.
Enlitic, Inc.
Next IT Corporation
iCarbonX
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Offering
Hardware
Software
Service
By Technology
Deep Learning
Querying Method
Natural Language Processing
Context Aware Processing
By Application
Robot-assisted Surgery
Virtual Nursing Assistant
Administrative Workflow Assistance
Fraud Detection
Dosage Error Reduction
Clinical Trial Participant Identifier
Preliminary Diagnosis
Others
By End User
Healthcare Provider
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
Patient
Payer
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The other players of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market include (companies not profiled in the report):
Shimadzu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Siemens Healthineers
General Electric (GE) Company
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Cloudmedx, Inc.
Bay Labs, Inc.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.4. REGULATION AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increasing processing power of AI systems leading to better AI capabilities
3.5.1.2. Dearth of skilled healthcare professionals
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Limitations of AI decision-making
3.5.2.2. Limited acceptance from healthcare professionals owing to risk of injury and misinterpretation
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Application of AI for novel surgeries and screening
3.5.3.2. Untapped market in developing regions
CHAPTER 4 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY OFFERING
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. HARDWARE
4.2.1. Key market trends
4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities
4.2.3. Market size and forecast
4.3. SOFTWARE
4.3.1. Key market trends
4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities
4.3.3. Market size and forecast
4.4. SERVICES
4.4.1. Key market trends
4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities
4.4.3. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 5 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1. OVERVIEW
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. DEEP LEARNING
5.2.1. Market size and forecast
5.3. QUERYING METHOD
5.3.1. Market size and forecast
5.4. NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING
5.4.1. Market size and forecast
5.5. CONTEXT AWARE PROCESSING
5.5.1. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 6 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. ROBOT ASSISTED SURGERY
6.2.1. Market size and forecast
6.3. VIRTUAL NURSING ASSISTANTS
6.3.1. Market size and forecast
6.4. ADMINISTRATIVE WORKFLOW ASSISTANCE
6.4.1. Market size and forecast
6.5. FRAUD DETECTION
6.5.1. Market size and forecast
6.6. DOSAGE ERROR REDUCTION
6.6.1. Market size and forecast
6.7. CLINICAL TRIAL PARTICIPANT IDENTIFIER
6.7.1. Market size and forecast
6.8. PRELIMINARY DIAGNOSIS
6.8.1. Market size and forecast
6.9. OTHER APPLICATION
6.9.1. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 7 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY END USER
7.1. OVERVIEW
7.1.1. Market size and forecast
7.2. HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS
7.2.1. Market size and forecast
7.3. PHARMACEUTICALS AND BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
7.3.1. Market size and forecast
7.4. PATIENTS
7.4.1. Market size and forecast
7.5. PAYERS
7.5.1. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 8 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. OVERVIEW
8.1.1. Market size and forecast
8.2. NORTH AMERICA
8.2.1. Key market trends
8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities
8.2.3. Market size and forecast
8.2.3.1. U.S. market size and forecast
8.2.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast
8.2.3.3. Canada market size and forecast
Continue….
