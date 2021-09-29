Global Biofertilizer Market Analysis, Research, Outlook & Forecast until 2023

As per KD Market Insights research, The global Biofertilizer Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 1,943.7 Million by the end of 2023 from USD 812.6 Million in 2017. Factors such as increasing demand for organic foods coupled with positive growth of organic food industry is likely to spearhead current and future growth prospects. Further, encouragement by the government agencies is spurring the growth of global Biofertilizer Market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the harmful impact of chemical fertilizers is believed to be a major driving factor in the upcoming years.

The report “Global Biofertilizer Market – Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023, is an accumulation of different segments of global Biofertilizer market including the market breakdown – By Form – Pure & mixed liquid fermentations, Dispersible Granule, Pellet, Powder. By Type – Nitrogen-fixing, Phosphate-solubilizing, Potash-mobilizing, Others

By Micro-organism. Azotobacter, Rhizobium, Azospirillum, Cyanobacteria, Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria & Fungi, Rhizobacteria, Others. By Application – Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Others. By Crop – Fruits & Vegetables, Pulses & Oilseeds, Cereal & Grains, Fiber Crops, Others. By Geography. The report further analyses market dynamics, competitive landscape and profiles key participants of the industry.

The global Biofertilizer market has witnessed various strategic and technological developments in the past few years, carry out by different companies in their attempt to attain and increase their individual market shares. Some of the strategies that major players conduct and that are covered in this report includes product launches, partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and expansion. The preferred strategy for the companies has been product launches and expansion that helped them to strengthen their positions in the global Biofertilizer market.

The key market players in the global Biofertilizer market are Sigma AgriScience, Bayer Crop Science, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Bio Green USA, Inc., Fertoz Ltd., Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc., Sushila Bio-Fertilizer Company (SuBiCo) Pvt. Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Lallemand Inc., Other Major & Niche Key PlayersResearch Methodology.

This market research report offers in-depth insights and is the aftermath of extensive research methodology encompassing broad secondary research, scrupulous primary interviews with industry experts and validation & triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal repository and statistical analysis tools. 500+ authenticated secondary sources, including company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been used to collect the data. About 30+ rigorous primary interviews with industry participants across the value chain in all five regions and experts have been performed to gather both qualitative and quantitative insights.

The report answers the following questions on the global Biofertilizer market:

What is likely to be the global Biofertilizer market size by 2023? What will be the CAGR during the forecast period?

What are major factors driving the growth of global Biofertilizer market from 2018 to 2023?

Which factors are hindering the growth of the global Biofertilizer market and its impact analysis?

What are recent trends and developments in the global Biofertilizer market?

What is the Biofertilizer market outlook by during the forecast period, 2019-2023?

Which will be leading the global Biofertilizer market by 2023?

Which region will be leading the global Biofertilizer market by 2023?

