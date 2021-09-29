Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2018-202
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Business Process Management (BPM) as a Service Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The Global Business Process Management (BPM) as a service market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023, driven by its benefits such as improved business operations efficiency. Further, increasing need for process automation in enterprises is anticipated to foster the growth of the market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of business process management (BPM) as a service market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Services
– Business Monitor
– Process Automation
– Decision Management
– Process Automation
– Others
By End User
– Healthcare
– Professional Services
– Manufacturing
– Automotive and Life Sciences
– Education & Science
– Retail
– Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment
– BFSI
– Others
By Enterprise Size
– SMEs
– Large Organizations
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– IBM Corporation
– Appian
– OpenText Corporation
– SAP
– Pegasystems Inc.
– Tata Consultancy Services
– Capgemini
– Genpact
– Cognizant
– Mindtree
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
