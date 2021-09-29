Global CMTS (QAM) Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global CMTS (QAM) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global CMTS (QAM) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Arris GroupCisco SystemCasa SystemsVecimaWISI Communications GmbHC9 NetworksSumavisionHuawei TechnologiesChongqing Jinghong)

A cable modem termination system or CMTS is a piece of equipment, typically located in a cable company’s head end or hub site, which is used to provide high speed data services, such as cable Internet or Voice over Internet Protocol, to cable subscribers. A CMTS provides many of the same functions provided by the DSLAM in a DSL system.

For industry structure analysis, the CMTS/QAM industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The Arris Group and Cisco System account for about 84.33% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of CMTS/QAM, also the leader in the whole CMTS/QAM industry.

North America occupied 70.00% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 22.75% and 4.86% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 53.78% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of CMTS/QAM producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. For forecast, the global CMTS/QAM revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of CMTS/QAM.

The global CMTS (QAM) market is valued at 1147.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1321.9 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of CMTS (QAM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global CMTS (QAM) Market Segment by Manufacturers

Arris Group

Cisco System

Casa Systems

Vecima

WISI Communications GmbH

C9 Networks

Sumavision

Huawei Technologies

Chongqing Jinghong

Global CMTS (QAM) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global CMTS (QAM) Market Segment by Type

Integrated CMTS (I-CMTS)

Modular CMTS (M-CMTS)

Global CMTS (QAM) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Resident

Commercial Field

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global CMTS (QAM) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe CMTS (QAM) Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of CMTS (QAM) Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global CMTS (QAM) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global CMTS (QAM) Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global CMTS (QAM) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: CMTS (QAM) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: CMTS (QAM) Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

