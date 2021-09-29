Global Cold Brew Coffee Market Insights & Deep Analysis 2019 | Industry Growth, Key Players, Size, Share and Forecast 2023

The Cold Brew Coffee Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period. The region is emerging as a lucrative market for cold brew coffee due to the increasing per capita disposable incomes of consumers. In addition, consumers are willing to pay a premium price for value-added coffee variants such as cold brew coffee and iced coffee. China, Australia, and Japan are the key contributors to market growth in this region. Although tea is extremely popular in China, over a period coffee consumption has increased significantly, which is driving the growth of the cold brew coffee market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, key manufacturers are targeting the region to enhance sales volumes.

Cold brewing is a technique of soaking various forms of coffee in water at room temperature for more than 12 hours. Coffee is completely soaked in water for a protracted period, after which the water separates from the coffee. The result is a concentrated coffee liquid that is commonly mixed with water or milk and served with ice cubes or blended with ice or other additives such as chocolate or artificial flavors.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global cold brew coffee market are Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), The Coca-Cola Company (US), UCC Ueshima Coffee Co., Ltd. (Japan), Starbucks Corporation (US), Kohana Coffee, LLC (US), Luigi Lavazza S.p.A (Italy), Caffè d’Italia (Italy), illycaffè S.p.A. (Italy), Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (US), Jacobs Douwe Egberts (Netherlands), and The J.M. Smucker Company (US).

Segmentation:

The global cold brew coffee market has also been segmented by type, category, form, and distribution channel.

By type, the Global Cold Brew Coffee Market has been classified as arabica, robusta, and others. The arabica coffee segment accounted for the largest market share due to the popularity and low caffeine content of this type of coffee.

On the basis of category, the global cold brew coffee market has been divided into traditional, decaf, and others. The traditional coffee segment is expected to lead the global cold brew coffee market during the review period due to the high availability and demand for traditional coffee.

Based on the form, the global cold brew coffee market has been segmented into beans, grounds, pods, and others. The grounds segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as grounds are a popular form due to their convenience.

The distribution channel segment has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based channel has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to gain the larger share of the global cold brew coffee market due to the widespread availability of cold brew coffee in convenience stores.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to garner a significant revenue share of the cold brew coffee market due to the presence of major market players in the region. The expanding portfolios of cold brew coffee by key manufacturers is one of the significant factors boosting the growth of the market in the region. Innovations in flavors of cold brew coffee are expected to positively impact the growth of the market in North America.

Europe is expected to dominate the global cold brew coffee market due to a high preference for premium coffee variants. Cold brew coffee retains flavor better with a lower acidity level than hot brew coffee. The introduction of new products along with technological advances are expected to drive the growth of the cold brew coffee market in Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Italy are the leading coffee-consuming countries in the region and are projected to emerge as major markets for cold brew coffee.

The rest of the world is expected to garner a notable market share and project a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the changing lifestyles of people, especially in the Middle East. Moreover, the growing coffee industry in the UAE is also fueling the growth of the cold brew coffee market in the region.