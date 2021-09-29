Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Size, Trends, and Future Forecast Overview 2018 – 2025
This report studies the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The common cold, also known simply as a cold, is a viral infectious disease of the upper respiratory tract that primarily affects the nose. The throat, sinuses, and larynx may also be affected. Signs and symptoms may appear less than two days after exposure to the virus. A cough is a sudden and often repetitively occurring, protective reflex, which helps to clear the large breathing passages from fluids, irritants, foreign particles and microbes.
Oral syrups segment is the most attractive segment in the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market, with attractiveness index of 1.5 over the forecast period.
The global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market expected to grow at a significant CAGR rate during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Reckitt Benckiser
Johnson & Johnson
GlaxoSmithKline
Novartis
Bayer
AstraZeneca
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Pfizer
Prestige Brands
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Antihistamines
Expectorants
Bronchodilators
Decongestants
Antibiotics
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Drug Stores
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Manufacturers
Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Table of Contents
1 Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Overview
2 Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
