Global Crowdfunding Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2025

Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China’s technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest player.

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.

Although the market size of Crowdfunding brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Crowdfunding field hastily.

In 2018, the global Crowdfunding market size was 10210 million US$ and it is expected to reach 28770 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Crowdfunding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

RocketHub

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

FundRazr

Companisto

Campfire

Milaap

Crowdo

CrowdPlus

Modian

DemoHour

Alibaba

Jingdong

Suning

Market by Product Type:

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Market by Application:

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

