Global Defense Tactical Radio Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 11.9% By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Defense Tactical Radio Market by Type (Handheld, and Vehicle-mounted) and Application (Special Operation Force (SOF), Army, Navy, and Airforce) – Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Defense Tactical Radio Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global defense tactical radio market was valued at $7,978.5 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $17,874.1 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023. The defense tactical radio market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others. The global defense tactical radio market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in expenditure on luxury vehicles.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2016, accounting for around 39.71%share, due to rise in adoption of electronic-based system/components across the defense sectors.

The market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into handheld and vehicle-mounted. Based on application, it is categorized into special operation force (SOF), army, navy and air force. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

Key players operating in the global defense tactical radio market are BAE Systems, Inc., Barrett Communications Pty. Ltd, Cobham plc, Codan Limited, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Thales S.A..

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2017 and 2023.

Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Handheld

Vehicle-mounted

By Application

Special Operation Force(SOF)

Army

Navy

Airforce

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2016)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing significance of efficient mission critical communication operations

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Shortage of Spectrum and limited channel capabilities

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increasing demand of tactical radio devices among emerging economies

3.5.3.2. Increasing government investment

CHAPTER 4: DEFENSE TACTICAL RADIO MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. HANDHELD

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. VEHICLE MOUNTED

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DEFENSE TACTICAL RADIO MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SPECIAL OPERATION FORCE (SOF)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. ARMY

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. NAVY

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. AIRFORCE

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DEFENSE TACTICAL RADIO MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue….

