Global Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market 2019-2025, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Backbase, EdgeVerve Systems, Temenos, Finastra

Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Backbase, EdgeVerve Systems, Temenos, Finastra

Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) Market 2019-2025

Description: –

A digital banking platform (DBP) enables a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. A DBP also enables banks to achieve business optimization.

In 2018, the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Backbase

EdgeVerve Systems

Temenos

Finastra

TCS

Appway

NETinfo

Worldline

SAP

BNY Mellon

Oracle

Sopra

CREALOGIX

Fiserv

Intellect Design Arena

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

