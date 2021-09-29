Global Disposable gloves Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.5% By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Disposable gloves market by Type (Natural Rubber gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene and Others), by Form (Powder and Non Powder) and by Application (Medical [Examination and Surgical] and Non-Medical [Food Service, Clean Room and Industrial]) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Disposable gloves Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global disposable gloves market was valued at $6,146.2 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $10,061.0 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The world disposable gloves market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of safety and hygiene amongst healthcare providers and patients. Disposable gloves have application in various industries that include healthcare, pharmaceutical, food, automotive, and others. These gloves serve the purpose of protection during various activities that involve toxic chemicals, reactive materials, or unhygienic conditions. Moreover, manufacturing process of certain products such as drugs and foods, require high level of cleanliness and handling of these products is the critical operation that may lead to product contamination if due care is not taken.

The major factors driving the growth of disposable gloves market is rising concern for safety and hygiene coupled with the novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture- resistant and control latex-associated infections. Owing to the necessity for product quality control, workers safety, hygiene, and protection against chemicals, the demand for disposable gloves is expected to rise in future. Healthcare professionals, doctors, and surgeons use medical gloves for surgeries and other related activities that are contagious and can be infectious. Furthermore, disposable gloves have application in household purposes for cleaning and dishwashing. Thus, due to increasing concern for safety, hygiene, and product quality, the market of disposable gloves foresees a promising growth in the future. However, highly competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers could hamper the market growth. Moreover, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the disposable glove manufacturers in the near future.

The global disposable gloves product market is segmented based on form, type, application, and region. Based on form, the market is segmented into powdered and non-powdered form. Based on type, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into medical and non-medical applications. Further, medical is sub segmented into examination and surgical gloves. Based on non-medical application, the market is sub segmented into food service, clean room, and industrial applications. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable gloves market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of gloves used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

By Form

Powdered

Non-powdered

By Application

Medical

Examination

Surgical

Non-Medical

Food Service

Clean Room

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Middle East

Latin America

Africa

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Rubberex Corp. M Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Dynarex Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ansell Limited

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

Unigloves (UK) Limited

Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd

Cypress Medical Products LLC

Microflex Corporation

MÃlnlycke Health Care

YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising concerns for safety and hygiene

3.5.1.2. Growing number of end users

3.5.1.3. Advancements in technology

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High price competition

3.5.2.2. Toxic reaction to certain gloves

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Developing economies and untapped markets

CHAPTER 4: DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Natural Rubber Gloves

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Nitrile Gloves

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Vinyl Gloves

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Neoprene Gloves

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Polyethylene Gloves

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY FORM

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Powdered Disposable Gloves

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Non-powdered Disposable Gloves

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Medical

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Examination

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.4. Surgical

6.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. Non-medical

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Food service

6.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4. Clean Room

6.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.5. Industrial

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by form

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5.1. U.S. market size and forecast

7.2.5.2. Canada market size and forecast

7.2.5.3. Mexico market size and forecast

Continue….

