Global Electric Toothbrush Market Research, Size, Demand, Application, Share by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle (Soft Bristles and Nanometer Bristles), Head Movement (Sonic/Side-to-side and Rotation/Oscillation), End User (Adult and Children) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Electric Toothbrush Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Electric toothbrush is a battery-operated oral hygiene instrument, which works on the principle of rotation and oscillation for cleaning teeth, gums, and tongue. It is equipped with an electric motor attached to the handle, which produces rapid automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or clockwise anticlockwise rotation for inducing vibrations in the brush head to facilitate cleaning. Electric toothbrush has replaceable nylon bristles, which are considered to be more efficient in oral hygiene than the manual counterparts. These toothbrushes are mainly used by people suffering from arthritis, with dexterity problem, or wearing orthodontic braces. Automatic motions and a plethora of features, such as special modes for sensitive teeth, gum massage, and whitening have increased their popularity among the masses.

The global electric toothbrush market is driven by growing preference for technologically advanced products. Moreover, electric toothbrushes are recommended by dentists across the world, as these help in preventing dental problems like tartar, gingivitis, and plaque formation in oral cavity. In addition, majority of manual brushes are not recyclable, which could hamper the environment. On the other hand, as most of the replacement toothbrush heads can be recycled, they are sustainable in nature. The adoption of these toothbrushes is affected by their high cost and conveyance issue. The average cost of an electric toothbrush ranges between $15 and $100, which is detrimental to its widespread use. Extra care need to be taken while cleaning the electric toothbrush after use. For instance, in some cases, the base of electric toothbrush is not waterproof the brush head needs to be removed before cleaning, which is a cumbersome task. Sensitivity is another major factor that hinders the adoption of electric toothbrush due to the heightened risk of damaging the gums. Furthermore, the cost of replacing the brush heads after every 3 months and the need to replace the batteries of battery-operated counterparts hamper their adoption among the masses. Growing consciousness about oral hygiene among young generation and technological advancements such as connecting camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others with toothbrush are expected to propel the growth of the electric toothbrush market in the coming years.

The report segments the global electric toothbrush market on the basis of bristle type, head movement, end user and geography. Bristles can be segmented into soft bristles and nanometer bristles. Based on the head movement, electric toothbrushes are classified into rotation/oscillation and sonic/side-to-side. The end users of the industry are broadly divided into adult and children. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in electric toothbrush market are Colgate Palmolive, Panasonic, FOREO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter and Gamble Co., Water Pik, Inc., Mornwell, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, JSB Healthcare.

Key market segments

By Bristle Type

Soft

Nanometer

By Head Movements

Rotation/Oscillation

Sonic/side-to-side

By End User

Child

Adult

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

