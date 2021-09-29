Global Electronic Warfare Systems Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Electronic Warfare Systems Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Electronic warfare equipment is the use of the electromagnetic spectrum to efficiently deny its use by an enemy.

North America region is expected to dominate the market in future due to the high adoption rate of new technology and defense capabilities. North America is followed by Asia Pacific in electronic warfare market due to the increased investment in the defense sector. In addition to that, the economic concerns in developing regions may hinder the market growth. Thus, the electronic warfare market is expected to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR during the period 2017 to 2023.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Warfare Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Warfare Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems Plc. (U.K.)

General Dynamics (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman (U.S.)

Raytheon (U.S.)

FishEye (U.S.)

Mercury Systems (U.S.)

Saab (Sweden)

Thales (France)

Ultra Electronics (U.K.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronic Support

Electronic Attack

Electronic Protection

Market segment by Application, split into

Airborne

Naval

Ground

Space

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

