Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Enterprise asset management (EAM) involves the management of the maintenance of physical assets of an organization throughout each asset’s lifecycle. … This covers the design, construction, commissioning, operations, maintenance and decommissioning or replacement of plant, equipment and facilities.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Ltd
CGI Group, Inc.
Dude Solutions, Inc.
eMaint
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
IFS AB
Infor
Oracle Corporation
Ramco Systems
SAP SE
Schneider Electric SA
Vesta Partners, LLC
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Oil and Gas
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others (Retail, and metal and mining)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Tool development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
